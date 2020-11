The UK’s NHS Test and Trace, a government contact tracing service, told him about the contact. Protocols mandate a period of self-isolation after such exposure.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating,” according to the statement. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Johnson’s exposure happened Thursday during a meeting with parliament members. Lee Anderson, a fellow member of Johnson’s Conservative Party who attended, also tested positive for the virus after the meeting.

The UK is in the throes of a second lockdown barring all nonessential activity. Johnson has defended the measure.