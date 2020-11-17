British Independent Film Awards Moves To February; New Talent Longlists Unveiled

Organizers of the British Independent Film Awards have confirmed their upcoming ceremony will delay from its traditional end-of-year dates to February, 2021, moving in line with this year’s major awards shows.
This week, the BIFAs will unveil its various longlists of awards, which will be whittled down to its final nominations, to be revealed on December 9.
Today, the New Talent awards longlists have been unveiled, featuring a total of 46 directors, writers and producers. Each of the below will participate in BIFA’s Springboard scheme, a tailored program of professional development and peer to peer support.
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
ROMOLA GARAI Amulet
FRED SCOTT Being a Human Person
NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses
HENRY BLAKE County Lines
REMI WEEKES His House
RENE VAN PANNEVIS Looted
CLAIRE OAKLEY Make Up
CATHERINE LINSTRUM Nuclear
EVA RILEY Perfect 10
BILLIE PIPER Rare Beasts
AKI OMOSHAYBI REAL
JENNIFER SHERIDAN Rose: A Love Story
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
ANEIL KARIA Surge
RUBIKA SHAH White Riot
Best Debut Screenwriter
LUCY BRYDON Body of Water
JOSEPH MURTAGH Calm With Horses
HENRY BLAKE County Lines
REMI WEEKES His House
JED SHEPHERD, GEMMA HURLEY Host [also written by Rob Savage]
CAITLIN MORAN How to Build a Girl
RENE VAN PANNEVIS, KEFI CHADWICK Looted
CLAIRE OAKLEY Make Up
RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]
EVA RILEY Perfect 10
BILLIE PIPER Rare Beasts
AKI OMOSHAYBI REAL
THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks
MATT STOKOE Rose: A Love Story
ROSE GLASS Saint Maud
Breakthrough Producer
PHILIP HERD, THEO JAMES Archive [also produced by Cora Palfrey]
DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses
VICTORIA BAVISTER, DAVID BRODER County Lines
EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]
DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]
IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont]
JENNIFER ERIKSSON, JESSIE MANGUM Looted
RAJITA SHAH Love Sarah
WILL THORNE One Man and His Shoes [also produced by Michael Marden]
JACOB THOMAS Perfect 10 [also produced by Valentina Brazzini, Bertrand Faivre]
CIARA BARRY, ROSIE CRERAR Run
OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
HELEN SIMMONS Say Your Prayers
SOPHIE VICKERS Surge [also produced by Julia Godzinskaya]
SOPHIE VENNER Undergods
ED GIBBS White Riot
