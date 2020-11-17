British Independent Film Awards Moves To February; New Talent Longlists Unveiled

Organizers of the British Independent Film Awards have confirmed their upcoming ceremony will delay from its traditional end-of-year dates to February, 2021, moving in line with this year’s major awards shows.

This week, the BIFAs will unveil its various longlists of awards, which will be whittled down to its final nominations, to be revealed on December 9.

Today, the New Talent awards longlists have been unveiled, featuring a total of 46 directors, writers and producers. Each of the below will participate in BIFA’s Springboard scheme, a tailored program of professional development and peer to peer support.

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

ROMOLA GARAI Amulet

FRED SCOTT Being a Human Person

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

HENRY BLAKE County Lines

REMI WEEKES His House

RENE VAN PANNEVIS Looted

CLAIRE OAKLEY Make Up

CATHERINE LINSTRUM Nuclear

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

BILLIE PIPER Rare Beasts

AKI OMOSHAYBI REAL

JENNIFER SHERIDAN Rose: A Love Story

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

ANEIL KARIA Surge

RUBIKA SHAH White Riot

Best Debut Screenwriter

LUCY BRYDON Body of Water

JOSEPH MURTAGH Calm With Horses

HENRY BLAKE County Lines

REMI WEEKES His House

JED SHEPHERD, GEMMA HURLEY Host [also written by Rob Savage]

CAITLIN MORAN How to Build a Girl

RENE VAN PANNEVIS, KEFI CHADWICK Looted

CLAIRE OAKLEY Make Up

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

BILLIE PIPER Rare Beasts

AKI OMOSHAYBI REAL

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

MATT STOKOE Rose: A Love Story

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

Breakthrough Producer

PHILIP HERD, THEO JAMES Archive [also produced by Cora Palfrey]

DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses

VICTORIA BAVISTER, DAVID BRODER County Lines

EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]

DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont]

JENNIFER ERIKSSON, JESSIE MANGUM Looted

RAJITA SHAH Love Sarah

WILL THORNE One Man and His Shoes [also produced by Michael Marden]

JACOB THOMAS Perfect 10 [also produced by Valentina Brazzini, Bertrand Faivre]

CIARA BARRY, ROSIE CRERAR Run

OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

HELEN SIMMONS Say Your Prayers

SOPHIE VICKERS Surge [also produced by Julia Godzinskaya]

SOPHIE VENNER Undergods

ED GIBBS White Riot