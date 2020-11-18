‘Brightburn’ Outfit The H Collective Sets Up German Office With ‘Look Who’s Back’ Co-Producer Mark Rau As CEO Europe

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. production firm The H Collective (Brightburn) has expanded its offices to Germany with Mark Rau (Look Who’s Back) set as Europe CEO.

The Berlin-based arm will focus on film development and production and coordinate all efforts with the LA-based HQ. The division’s 2021 slate will launch with an Asian lifestyle TV documentary project currently titled Gaming Age to be shot in Hong Kong and LA, with the focus on e-sports and online gaming for the next generation. The project is centred on Asian lifestyle content targeting the under 29 generation.

Rau, who will produce and lean on the The H Collective’s Shanghai and LA offices for local shooting and coordination, is the former VP of Pro Gaming & Directing Manager of gaming producer ESL Europe and the former Directing Manager for the e-sports company Turtle Entertainment. His feature credits as co-producer include German-language hits The Wild Guys 4 and 2015 box office breakout Look Who’s Back.

“We are extremely excited to connect The H Collective offices around the world and launch with this next generation e-sports project,” said Kent Jianhui Huang, Co-Chairman of The H Collective. “The gaming industry is an important part of the fabric of our society and how it resonates with young adults and youths is extremely important to us.”

The company, which has teamed up with Vin Diesel for the next installment in the xXx franchise, says it is aiming to become a significant player in the gaming industry and has been working with established e-sports partners on projects.

Last year, the firm also partnered with Japanese company Rakuten to produce and distribute content through joint-ventures Rakuten H Collective Studio and Rakuten Distribution.