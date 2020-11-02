‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Unveils First Trailer For Shonda Rhimes’ Period Romance – Update

UPDATED, 7 AM: Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels.

The period romance drama revolves around the elusive Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, the author of gossip newsletter Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. “You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader: I certainly know you,” she warns in the voiceover narration.

“The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match,”

she says, adding “Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it … and share every last detail.”

In addition to Andrews, the cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, Jonathan Bailey and Golda Rosheuvel.

You can watch the trailer above.

PREVIOUS, Oct. 15 AM: Netflix has dropped the release date and first-look images for its upcoming Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton. The streamer announced Thursday that the first Netflix-Shondaland title, created by Chris Van Dusen, will begin streaming on December 25.

A romantic, scandalous and quick-witted series set in in the peak age of Regency London high society, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful family, as she puts herself out onto Regency London’s highly competitive marriage market. Daphne hopes to follow her parents’ footsteps and find true love, but as the number of potential suitors begins to dwindle, the young heiress is without options. However, despite her lack of success in the marriage market, Daphne meets the desirable but rebellious bachelor Duke of Hasting (Regé-Jean Page).

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels, Bridgerton seeks to celebrate the long-lasting effects of friendship, family and love. Additional actors set to appear in the new Netflix series are Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh and more. Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, Lorraine Ashbourne and Julie Andrews — as the voice of Lady Whistledown — round out the cast.

Bridgerton is executive produced by Van Dusen and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley are set to direct.

Here are more first-look images from Bridgerton:

