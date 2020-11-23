‘Breaking Bad’ Exec Producer Mark Johnson Teams With The H Collective & ‘Love Guaranteed’ Director For Coming-Of-Age Movie ‘The Vineyard’

The H Collective (Brightburn) is teaming with Breaking Bad exec producer and Rain Man producer Mark Johnson on coming-of-age film The Vineyard, which will be directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Love Guaranteed) from Tory Kamen’s script.

“Foodie drama” The Vineyard will follow an American teenager whose life is uprooted when she unexpectedly moves to Italy to live with a grandfather she never knew existed. Pic is due to get underway in Italy in mid-2021.

Oscar-winner Johnson will produce with Tom Williams under their Gran Via Productions banner alongside The H Collective, who will also finance. Kent Jianhui Huang will produce for The H Collective with Tessie Groff overseeing the project for the company.

The Vineyard will be The H Collective’s second collaboration with Gran Via, following their partnership on Christopher Cantwell’s thriller The Parts You Lose starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Mark Steven Johnson recently directed Love Guaranteed for Netflix starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. and is also known for movies such as Ghost Rider for Sony and Daredevil for Marvel/Fox. He began his career as screenwriter of the 1993 hit comedy Grumpy Old Men. Kamen is currently developing a half-hour pilot at Peacock and was previously a Sundance Screenwriters Intensive fellow.

Producer Mark Johnson said: “The H Collective has been a wonderful partner over the last several years, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to make yet another movie with them. Tory has written a beguiling story about a teenage girl’s unanticipated journey into understanding her very unconventional family, and Mark is in many ways the ideal person to direct it (now we just need to be able to differentiate one from the other!).”

Kamen is represented by Valarie Phillips (A3 Artists) and Mark Steven Johnson is with Martin Spencer (A3 Artists).