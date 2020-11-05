‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ Lawsuit Over Rights To Truman Capote Novella Names Paramount Pictures

The rights to Truman Capote’s novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the subject of a Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit.

The suit contends a charity trust set up by Capote before his death owns the rights to develop a prequel, sequel or television series inspired by the 1961 film. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

Alan Schwartz, the trustee of the charity, alleges that rights to the 1958 novella reverted to Capote’s executor after his death in 1984. The rights were then transferred to the charity.

“In 1991, Plaintiff and the Capote Estate entered into an agreement with Paramount, whereby Paramount optioned certain sequel and prequel rights, among others, with respect to the film,” states the complaint. “The agreement provided that, if a motion picture was not produced within a certain amount of time, the rights would revert back to Plaintiff.”

No film was made, so the complaint claims the rights are back with the trust. Paramount claims it had no obligation to make the film, but purchased the right to do so for $300,000.

The lawsuit claims it has been approached by numerous produces who have interest in developing a television series based on the novella. Paramount claims it intends to do a film and sell it to a streamer.

Paramount has not commented on the lawsuit.