‘Bosch’ Suspends Production For A Week After Positive COVID Test

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Bosch has paused filming on the streamer’s seventh and final season for one week due to a positive COVID-19 test, which was received yesterday as part of the show’s rigorous safety protocols. Production is scheduled to resume next Friday in Los Angeles, I hear.

The positive test triggered procedures outlined by the state/county, including contact tracing. Out of abundance of caution, production was paused for seven days.

Production shutdowns have become a regular occurrence as the amount of positive COVID-19 tests on shows has been on the rise amid a new wave of infections nationwide.

Scripted series that have paused production due to positive COVID-19 tests so far include CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, Apple TV+’s Mystic Quest, ABC’s Call Your Mother, TNT’s Claws, HBO’s The Gilded Age, Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, Netflix’s The Witcher and Vikings: Valhalla, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Fox’s The Resident, Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, ABC’s For Life, CBS’ Young Sheldon, Disney+’s Big Shot, the CW’s All American, and daytime drama Days Of Our Lives.

Bosch was Amazon’s first original drama series. It is the streamer’s longest-running original series by a wide margin.

Drawing from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade.