‘Borat’ Grabs Spot On Nielsen Streaming Chart, With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Back On Top

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm grabbed the No. 8 spot in Nielsen’s ranking of top streaming titles, with Schitt’s Creek topping the list for the third week of the last four.

Amazon Prime Video’s Borat sequel marked a rare appearance by a non-Netflix title on the U.S. chart, which also tracks Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu.

After the film’s debut, Amazon said it drew “huge engagement” from “tens of millions” of Prime members globally in its opening weekend, though the tech giant did not provide any specific figures. According to Nielsen, the film drew 570 million total viewing minutes. At a running time of 96 minutes, that means more than 5.6 million Prime members would have seen it during its initial week, assuming most watched it only once and all the way through.

Nielsen’s rankings for October 19 to 25 capture streaming only through a TV set. The amount of viewing this week evenly spread out, with Schitt’s Creek the only title recording more than 1 billion total viewing minutes, coming in at about 1.06 billion.

The Queen’s Gambit snuck into the top 10 for the first time, one of four Netflix originals on the list, along with Unsolved Mysteries, the Great British Baking Show and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Schitt’s Creek, the comedy that originally aired on Pop TV, found a much larger audience on Netflix, a fact cited by several of its principals in September as it pulled off an historic Emmy sweep.

Here is the full chart, with the number of episodes and viewing minutes in millions:

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix, 80, 1,058)

The Office (Netflix, 192, 869)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix, 9, 838)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, 12, 789)

Great British Baking Show (Netlfix, 61, 676)

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix, 361, 660)

The 100 (Netflix, 100, 657)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon, 1, 570)

Criminal Minds (Netflix, 277, 567)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix, 7, 551)