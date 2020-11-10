‘Borat 2’ Breakout Star Maria Bakalova Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Amazon and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The film premiered on Amazon Prime on October 23 and immediately became one of biggest streaming successes of 2020. While the return of Baron Cohen’s Kazakh television journalist to America is what drew audiences back, Bakalova holds her own, portraying Borat’s daughter Tutar, and has drawn so much praise for debut role that many pundits believe she is even the mix for accolades when this year’s award season rolls around.

The Bulgarian actress majored in acting at the National School of Arts in Burgas with a secondary major in flute and later attended the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia.

Bakalova continues to be repped by Tom Jeggo at Insight Management, Julian Kostov at JupiterLights and Public Eye Communications.