Bobby Brown Jr. Dies: 28-Year-Old Son Of Singer Was Part Of Bravo Reality Show

Singer Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., has died at 28. He passed at his Los Angeles home, but details on the cause of death have not been released.

The younger Brown was one of seven Brown children. He was 13 when he appeared on the family’s short-lived 2005 Bravo reality show, Being Bobby Brown,

Brown was the son of the singer and Kim Ward, with whom the elder Brown had an 11-year relationship prior to meeting and marrying Whitney Houston. Brown Jr. was the second of two children with the couple.