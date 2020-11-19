Bobby Brown Jr. Dies: 28-Year-Old Son Of Singer Was Part Of Bravo Reality Show

Singer Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., has died at 28. He passed at his Los Angeles home, but details on the cause of death have not been released.
The younger Brown was one of seven Brown children. He was 13 when he appeared on the family’s short-lived 2005 Bravo reality show, Being Bobby Brown,
The son’s death is the second tragedy for the elder Brown. Earlier, his daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015.
Brown Jr. lived through the death of Whitney Houston in 2012 and half-sister Bobbi Kristina’s death.
Three days after Bobbi Kristina’s death , Bobbi Jr. commented angrily on Twitter.
“People really don’t give a f–k about you unless you’re relevant,” he wrote in a since-deleted thread, “and they don’t love you till you’re famous or gone. I don’t want these follows. Your follows ain’t gonna fill the hole in my heart, and y’all gon unfollow me once you stop caring.”
