Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams With Bally’s In $85M Sports Betting Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Going To Theaters & HBO Max On Christmas Day
Read the full story

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies: 28-Year-Old Son Of Singer Was Part Of Bravo Reality Show

Twitter

Singer Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., has died at 28. He passed at his Los Angeles home, but details on the cause of death have not been released.

The younger Brown was one of seven Brown children. He was 13 when he appeared on the family’s short-lived 2005 Bravo reality show, Being Bobby Brown,

Brown was the son of the singer and Kim Ward, with whom the elder Brown had an 11-year relationship prior to meeting and marrying Whitney Houston. Brown Jr. was the second of two children with the couple.

The son’s death is the second tragedy for the elder Brown. Earlier, his daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015.

Brown Jr. lived through the death of Whitney Houston in 2012 and half-sister Bobbi Kristina’s death.

Three days after Bobbi Kristina’s death , Bobbi Jr. commented angrily on Twitter.

“People really don’t give a f–k about you unless you’re relevant,” he wrote in a since-deleted thread, “and they don’t love you till you’re famous or gone. I don’t want these follows. Your follows ain’t gonna fill the hole in my heart, and y’all gon unfollow me once you stop caring.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad