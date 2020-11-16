Blumhouse Television Strikes First-Look Deal With ‘Queen Sugar’ Showrunner Anthony Sparks 

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Sparks, showrunner of Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama Queen Sugar, has struck a first-look deal with Blumhouse Television.

Sparks, who has written and produced series including The Blacklist and Undercovers, is working with The Loudest Voice producer to develop and produce scripted series.

It comes after he signed up to write and develop a scripted series based on the Detroit Youth Choir with the company. Sparks will serve as showrunner and exec producer on Choir, a scripted series based on the America’s Got Talent runners up and their artistic director Anthony White. The series is being produced by Blumhouse along with Code Black creator Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions and Campfire.

It is the latest first-look deal with The Good Lord Bird producer following deals with the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Sophia Takal, Aaron Mark, Leigh Whannell and Striker Entertainment.

Sparks has been with Queen Sugar since it launched and worked his way to becoming showrunner. He received a Television Academy Honors Award for his work on the show and has separately been nominated for four NAACP Image Awards for his writing.

A former cast member of Broadway’s Stomp, he has also worked on series including Lincoln Heights and The District.

“I’m so excited to partner with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and the team at Blumhouse Television. For years I’ve wanted a creative home with deep knowledge, expansive reach, and an artist centered approach. Blumhouse Television’s enthusiasm and unequivocal support of the next chapters in my career have made it easy for me to be a writer, showrunner, and creator who can dream out loud and without apology in the pursuit of making excellent, impactful television and films. I look forward to many successful and ambitious endeavors together,” said Sparks.

Chris McCumber, President of Blumhouse Television, added, “Anthony Sparks is an incredible talent. His vision for The Choir, a scripted series based on the true-life story of the Detroit Youth Choir, is exactly the type of show we need right now – uplifting and powerful, with unforgettable characters and a soundtrack that will have audiences singing out loud. We’re so proud to be partnering with Anthony on this, and to work on future projects now that Blumhouse Television is his home.”

Sparks is represented by Paradigm, Literate and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.