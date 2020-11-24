Black Women Animate & Cartoon Network Studios Launch Inaugural Black In Animation Awards Show

Animation house Black Women Animate (BWA) will team with Cartoon Network Studios to launch the first ever Black in Animation Awards Show. The virtual ceremony seeks to celebrate Black people who have paved the way and continue to do so in the animation industry.

“Three years into our start up, we are continually dismayed at the lack of knowledge people have about Black legends in animation,” reflected BWA Studios Founder and CEO Taylor K. Shaw and Founding and Managing Partner JLove Calderón. “Prior to this show, there was no place to really honor and acknowledge the incredible role that Black folx have had in the animation industry. Keeping to our motto: if you don’t see it, create it! Thus, the first ever Black in Animation Award Show was established.”

The inaugural ceremony honor Vanessa Morrison, President of Streaming at Walt Disney Studios with the Trailblazer Award; Bruce Smith, EP & Director at Disney Television Animation with Narrative Creator Award and ; Dr. Ayoka Chenzira, TV Director and Experimental Filmmaker with the Cultural Innovator Award. Additional honorees are director Tina Obo, Disney Television Animation director Latoya Raveneau and Carole Holliday, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Titled Honoring Our Stories, the inaugural event will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning artist and Steven Universe star Estelle.

The first-ever Black in Animation Awards show follows the third annual BWA Studios Boot Camp training event on December 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. PST. Attendees must register to watch the show at https://www.bwabootcamp.com/.