‘Black Panther’ Will Now Feature Special Chadwick Boseman Montage Tribute

The late actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored in the original Black Panther with a new opening montage highlighting his appearance in the title role.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger touted the change on Twitter. The first viewing of the change will be available tonight during a Disney+ showing of the film and is now showing on Twitter (see below).

Iger termed the added montage “a special tribute to someone that was and always will be near and dear to our hearts.”

Boseman died on August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He kept his struggle a secret from all but a few and continued working during his treatment for the disease.

The studio’s tribute to Boseman recalls its similar effort with Marvel Comics writer and MCU actor Stan Lee. He had a special montage inserted in the Captain Marvel film, which came out four months after Lee’s 2018 death.