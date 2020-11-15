‘Black Panther 2’ Will Not Use Digital Double Of Chadwick Boseman, Says EP

Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso says the sequel to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.

The MCU producer strongly denied the rumored digital appearance in an interview with the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming early in 2021, with an anticipated debut in 2022. Ryan Coogler is back as the writer and director for the sequel.

“I know that sometimes in productions, 2 or 3 months goes by and we say that too much time has passed. But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how. And decide how we’re going to honor the franchise,” Alonso said.