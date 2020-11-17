Bill McGoldrick Exits As President Of Original Content For Cable & Streaming As NBCUniversal Completes Restructuring Of TV Entertainment Operations

Bill McGoldrick is departing his post as President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. He just informed his staff of his exit in an email.

McGoldrick, a well liked executive within and outside NBCU, is the latest top-level veteran NBCU TV executive to leave in the last couple of months as the company's Television and Streaming division, run by Mark Lazarus, underwent a reorganization.

McGoldrick, a well liked executive within and outside NBCU, is the latest top-level veteran NBCU TV executive to leave in the last couple of months as the company’s Television and Streaming division, run by Mark Lazarus, underwent a reorganization.

The first announcement in August, in which Lazarus unveiled the new centralized structure, included the exit of NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy as all NBCU English-language linear networks were consolidated into one group, overseen by Frances Berwick on the business side as Chairman, Entertainment Networks, and an executive to be named later on the programming side, including streaming.

Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks — USA Network & Syfy, whose responsibilities were absorbed in the new Chairman, Entertainment Networks post, departed a month later. He was recently named President of Blumhouse Television.

McGoldrick was in consideration for the top programming job post-restructuring, which ultimately went to Susan Rovner; she was tapped as Chairman, Entertainment Content last month. This morning, Rovner announced her senior team, which includes the elevation of NBC’s Lisa Katz to President, Scripted Content, overseeing development, current programming and casting across entertainment television and streaming. It was the final piece in establishing the new structure of NBCU’s network and streaming leadership; Berwick revealed her leadership team in September.

On the studio side, NBCU’s TV & Streaming Division’s operation underwent a leadership change when Universal TV President Pearlena Igbokwe succeeded Bonnie Hammer as Chairman of Universal Studio Group, leading to UCP President Dawn Olmstead’s departure to become CEO of Anonymous Content. (She was replaced by Beatrice Springborn.)

McGoldrick is homegrown NBCU talent. He first joined USA in 1998 as an executive assistant, rising to VP, Series Development. He left in 2005 to join Spike TV as VP, Original Series Programming, where he helped launch the cable channel’s first scripted drama and comedy series. McGoldrick returned to USA in 2009 as SVP, Original Scripted Programming. He was promoted to EVP and took on the same role at Syfy in 2013, where he also oversaw unscripted. McGoldrick’s next post was President, Scripted Content for NBCUniversalCable Entertainment and Unscripted Content for USA and Syfy. In 2019, he added original content for NBCU streamer Peacock to his portfolio to become President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer.

As Peacock’s first head of original content, McGoldrick developed the platform’s upcoming originals including Saved By the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Bel Air, and One of Us is Lying.

Scripted & unscripted development led by him over the last several years included Golden Globe and Emmy-winners The Sinner and Dirty John, as well as Chrisley Knows Best, The Expanse and The Magicians.

Respected in the community as a talent- and creator-friendly executive and a straight shooter, McGoldrick also is known for his wicked sense of humor and has been a colorful presence at industry gatherings.

Here is McGoldrick’s memo to staff:

Team:

I wish we were all together so I could tell you in person, but I wanted you to be among the first to hear that I will be leaving NBCUniversal. As we all know, the industry is changing rapidly and our company is transforming in ways that will undoubtedly allow it to continue to thrive, grow and succeed. That said, it has become clear that there simply isn’t an appropriate role for me in the new structure.

Working with this team has been the best experience of my career. I’m proud of all the creators we supported and all the risks we took together. Many creators sold their first project to us, experienced their first series greenlight, or their first Emmy or Golden Globe! Your commitment to every project, to your studio partners—and most importantly, to each other — was inspiring to watch every day.

NBCUniversal and the vast pool of outstanding leaders across the company I’ve both learned from and collaborated with, like Bonnie Hammer and more recently Matt Strauss, have shaped me and my career in ways I could not have imagined when I first joined. Because of them, I feel more than prepared for all the new and exciting challenges to come.

Knowing you all as well as I do, I promise that none of you have reached your full potential in this company or the industry. This year has been challenging in many ways, but I believe wholeheartedly that each of you will come out even stronger on the other side.

You’re in very good hands with Susan Rovner. I’ve known and admired her for a very long time, and know that she will take the business to new heights and that you will all benefit from her energetic leadership.

Thank you for being the best colleagues, collaborators and friends I could ask for.

-Bill