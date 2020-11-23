‘Big Sky’ Premiere Gets Big Live+3 Lifts For ABC

Likely boosted by word of mouth following that shocking ending, the premiere of ABC’s new drama series Big Sky grew by +3.03 million total viewers and by +0.5 rating points among adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Live+3 Day to amass 7.2 million viewers and a 1.2 in 18-49 after three days of playback.

These are the largest playback increases for a new series debut in total viewers since September 2019 and with adults 18-49 since February 2020 — since ABC’s Stumptown on 9/25/19 and Fox’s Lego Masters on 2/5/20, respectively.

In 18-49, Big Sky‘s 1.2 L+3 rating makes it the highest-rated scripted series debut on any network since January among adults 18-49—since Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star on 1/19/20. The drama, from David E. Kelley ranked as No.1 among adults 18-49 in the Tuesday 10 PM slot, a longtime problematic time period for ABC.