‘Big Shot’ Production Paused For A Day After Initially Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming was suspended today on Disney+’s upcoming series Big Shot starring John Stamos. According to sources, the decision was made Tuesday night after a positive COVID-19 test was produced as part of regular screening. Shooting was shut down for Wednesday (today). The test result was ultimately deemed to be false positive, I hear.
Big Shot, which films in Los Angeles, is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios.
The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.
Brad Garrett, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia, who is directing the first episode.
A number of series have paused production over positive COVID tests. Shows that have been dark for a day include CBS’ Young Sheldon and the CW’s All American and Charmed. Several shows have reported false positive tests, including CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.