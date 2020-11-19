‘Big Shot’: Keala Settle & Emery Kelly To Recur In Disney+ Dramedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie) are set for recurring roles in Big Shot, Disney+’s upcoming original series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Starring John Stamos and Jessalyn Gilsig, the 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Settle will play Christina Winters, Destiny’s (Tiana Le) mother. Kelly will portray Dylan, a high school student who plays basketball on the public court with the girls team coached by Marvyn (Stamos).

They join previously announced cast Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Settle is known for her role as Lettie Lutz aka the Bearded Lady in Fox feature The Greatest Showman. On Broadway, she was nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a musical for the role of Norma Valverde, which she originated, in Hands on a Hardbody. She’ll next be seen on the big screen in Universal’s All My Life, directed by Marc Meyers, set for a December 4 release. She is repped by Thruline Entertainment.

Kelly most recently starred as Lucas Mendoza on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Alexa & Katie, which aired its final season earlier this year. Kelly also recently starred as a lead in the film Max Winslow and The House of Secrets opposite Chad Michael Murray and Tanner Buchanan. He is repped by Hyperion and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.