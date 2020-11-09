Bert Belasco Dies: BET’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’ Actor Was 38

Bert Belasco, who starred on BET’s 2011-14 sitcom Let’s Stay Together and appeared in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and Fox’s Pitch, has died at the age of 38, Deadline has confirmed with his agency. His body was discovered Sunday in a Richmond, Virginia hotel room.

Belasco was in Virginia filming a movie role, and was staying inside the hotel under required quarantine prior to joining the film set. A cause of death has not been announced.

“I am gutted by this news,” tweeted Yvette Nicole Brown. “Bert was my friend! We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come. No day is promised. NO DAY.”

Belasco’s Let’s Stay Together co-star Jackée Harry tweeted, “Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco – a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised.”

RonReaco Lee, another Let’s Stay Together castmate, wrote on Instagram, “Beyond saddened by the sudden passing of Bert Belasco. One of the kindest people I’ve ever met. If you knew Bert, you knew 2 things: He loved the movie Ghostbusters and he LOVED acting. Bert loved acting more than any actor I’ve ever met. And he was DAMN good at it too. There wasn’t a scene we shared that I didn’t enjoy. My prayers are with his Dad, his Step Mom and the rest of his family and friends. Rest well my Brother…certainly gone too soon.”

Snickers 2010 Super Bowl ad YouTube capture

After a stint at Chicago’s Second City improv theater, Belasco began appearing in episodic TV in 2007 on such shows as House and Justified before landing his signature role of Charles Whitmore on the BET sitcom Let’s Stay Together. Subsequent guest credits included Key & Peele, The Soul Man, NCIS: New Orleans and The Mick.

In 2016, Belasco was cast as Sonny Evers in Pitch and in 2018 as Rene Marson in I’m Dying Up Here.

Belasco also had a prominent role in a memorable 2010 Super Bowl commercial for Snickers candy bars, in which he tells a friend in a pick-up football game, ““Mike, you’re playing like Betty White out there.” White herself appeared in the ad, responding, “That’s not what your girlfriend said.”