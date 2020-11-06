Click to Skip Ad
Ben Wheatley Wraps Secret Horror ‘In The Earth’ With Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia; Neon & Protagonist Onboard – AFM

UK filmmaker Ben Wheatley, whose Rebecca debuted on Netflix last month, has wrapped production on under-the-radar horror pic In The Earth, starring Joel Fry (Yesterday), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Reece Shearsmith.

Neon has taken U.S. rights and will release theatrically next year; Protagonist has boarded sales and will show footage at AFM. Andy Starke produced for Wheatley and Starke’s Rook Films alongside Tom Quinn and Jeff Deutchman who exec produced for Neon. Production took place entirely during the pandemic.

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Wheatley’s credits also include Kill List and Sightseers. He is represented by the Independent Talent Group and WME. Fry and Shearsmith are represented by the Independent Talent Group, Torchia by Conway van Gelder Grant, Film Talents and Authentic in the U.S., and Squires by B-Side Management and Management 360.

