Ben Platt Reveals His Bout With COVID-19 And How He Made A Full Recovery

Actor Ben Platt took to Twitter to reveal that he suffered through a bout of COVID-19 early this year in March.

The Tony Award-winning actor responded to a tweet posted by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked “Do you personally know anyone that has contracted COVID-19? No names, just yes or no.”

The tweet caught the attention of many including Platt who replied, “Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be.”

He continued, “I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s keep distancing and masking!”

Platt kept this under wraps and this is the first time he has revealed his bout with COVID-19 publicly. Naturally, his fans were very happy he was okay and that he recovered.

me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be. #WearAMask https://t.co/18FygIGa15 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 15, 2020

Platt talked with Deadline’s Greg Evans in July and he said that he has a “hankering” to return to Broadway which is currently shut down because of the pandemic. “I’m looking at film offers and scripts, but once it’s possible,” Platt said, “I’m certainly looking to get back on stage.”

The actor will also reprise his Tony-winning role in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen which also features Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, DeMarius Copes, Isaac Powell and Gerald Caesar. Stephen Chbosky (Wonder) will direct a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The story follows the titular Evan Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.