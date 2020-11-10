Ben Jacobson & David Stone’s TFC Management Co. Sets Client Roster Of Creators, Showrunners & Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Four months after TV lit agents David Stone, a partner at WME, and Ben Jacobson, a partner at UTA, left their respective agencies to launch The Framework Collective, the management company has solidified their roster of clients, I have learned. It ranges from established producers, creators and showrunners to next generation voices, a number of whom were former clients of Stone and Jacobson on the agency side. The list includes Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner and 13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey and Emmy-winning producer Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, The Old Man, Dopesick).

TFC’s client roster of established creators/showrunners is said to include Peter Saji, co-creator and co-showrunner of ABC’s Mixed-ish; Courtney Lilly, showrunner of ABC’s Black-ish and co-showrunner of Mixed-ish; Martin Gero, creator and showrunner of NBC’s Blindspot and co-creator of Connecting; Elwood Reid, creator and showrunner of FX’s The Bridge and Nat Geo‘s Barkskins. Joining them are Andrew Chambliss, co-showrunner of AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead; Channing Powell, creator of The Feed and longtime Walking Dead Universe writer; veteran creator and showrunner Carol Mendelsohn (CSI); Andrew Dabb, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Resident Evil; Daniel Barnz, co-creator, director and showrunner of HBO Max’s Generation; David Weiner, creator and showrunner of Peacock’s Brave New World; Josh and Jonas Pate, creators and director of Netflix’s Outerbanks; The Old Man creator Jon Steinberg and his partner Dan Shotz; Jeff Chiang, co-creator and co-showrunner of NBC’s Young Rock; Julius Sharpe, creator and showrunner of ABC’s United We Fall; Michael Grassi, co-creator and showrunner of the CW’s Katy Keene; Brett Matthews, showrunner of CW’s Legacies; showrunner Brad Winters (Clickbait, Berlin Station); and top comic creator-turned-screenwriter/showrunner Rick Remender (Deadly Class). TFC also represents a shortlist of non-writing executive producers, including John Goldwyn (Dexter, Manhunt, Dopesick).

Said to be on TFC’s list of next-generation creators are Rebecca Serle, best-selling novelist and co-creator of Freeform Famous in Love; Mark Bianculli, co-creator of NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector; Dan Shattuck, executive producer of the new Chris Pratt series Terminal List, Jen Braeden (Hulu’s Love, Victor); and writer-performer Victor Quinaz (Big Mouth, Glow). They are joined by animation writers/creators Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), Jordan Blum, creator of Hulu’s Marvel series M.O.D.O.K., and the Louisiana-based production house, Swaybox. Rising comic book publishing company, Black Mask Studios, and founder Matteo Pizzolo also are TFC clients.