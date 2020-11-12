‘Beauty And The Beast’ Scribe Linda Woolverton To Pen ‘Eloise’ Adaptation For MRC Film

MRC Film has set Linda Woolverton to adapt Kay Thompson’s Eloise for the leading independent studio. MRC previously announced it had secured film, television, live stage and related ancillary rights for the iconic series of children’s books written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

“Linda has helped create some of the most beloved characters of all time,” said MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “We are honored and beyond excited to be partnering with her; and can’t wait to see her bring all of Eloise’s charm and heart and rascally-ness to life.”

MRC Film and Woolverton will work closely with Handmade Films and collaborate with the Thompson estate, illustrator Knight and the book series publisher Simon & Schuster on the adaptation. Handmade’s Trudi Francis will executive produce the film.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to adapt Kay Thompson’s delightful book and character for the screen with MRC Film,” said Linda Woolverton. “I absolutely love Eloise for her mischievousness, her irreverence, her imagination and made-up words. Her playground, the Plaza Hotel, is an iconic symbol of all that’s wonderful about New York City.”

Woolverton, an award-winning screenwriter and producer, has created and guided many global franchises including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, for which she wrote the screenplay and adapted the property for the stage; The Lion King; Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland and its sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass. Woolverton’s box office success is unparalleled, as the first female screenwriter with sole credit on a film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.