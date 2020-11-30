BBC Studios Sets 20% Diversity Target For All New Productions

BBC Studios has introduced an “inclusion rider” for all new productions, which will mean that all new productions have to meet a 20% diversity target.

On all new BBC and third-party shows, the Doctor Who and Top Gear producer will ensure that a fifth of on-screen talent and production teams come from a BAME – Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – background, have lived experience of a disability, or are from a low-income background.

There will also be an additional commitment to having at least one senior role on scripted and unscripted production teams being appointed from one of these three backgrounds.

Furthermore, BBC Studios will introduce a year-long trainee assistant producer program and a mentoring scheme for production assistants, script editors, or more senior workers.

BBC Studios’ director of content Ralph Lee said: “As the UK’s biggest producer of content, my ambition has always been that BBC Studios Production leads the way in levelling the playing field for anyone wanting to join and thrive in our industry.

“These initiatives are by no means a magic bullet and we’re also doing a lot of work on culture and education to make our teams more inclusive.”