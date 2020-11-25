BBC Forced To Edit Out ‘MasterChef’ Contestant Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”

The BBC and production company Shine were forced to edit out a contestant on an episode of MasterChef: The Professionals due to what a spokeswoman described as “unforeseen circumstances.”

Season 13, episode seven of BBC One’s cookery show was preceded by the message: “This program has been edited and features 3 of the original 4 contestants who took part.”

The notice sparked speculation online about why the chef was removed from the show, but a spokeswoman said it was related to a private matter. Deadline understands that the issue was health-related.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances concerning one of our contestants, the programme was edited to remove their appearance,” the spokeswoman said. She declined to comment further.

Deadline revealed back in July that the MasterChef franchise was back in production for the BBC in the UK following the coronavirus production shut down. Filming took place at 3 Mills Studios.