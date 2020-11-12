BBC Cleared Of Pay Discrimination But Must “Rebuild Trust With Women”; 500+ Female Employees Have Disputed Pay Since 2015

The BBC has been cleared of pay discrimination against its female employees following complaints made by several presenters.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission, set up in March 2019, found no unlawful acts of pay discrimination against women. It did however recommend “improvements to increase transparency and rebuild trust with women at the organisation”

Responding to the news, BBC director general Tim Davie said the org has “to work even harder” to implement those recommendations.

The verdict does not absolve the BBC of guilt, however, as the committee also accepted that the BBC’s “historical practices were not fit for purpose” but claimed the org had “made significant changes since 2015”.

The BBC has been forced to address multiple high profile instances of pay discrepancy in the recent past. Points Of View presenter Samira Ahmed successfully took the BBC to an employee tribunal over being paid six times less than Jeremy Vine for similar work. Carrie Gracie resigned from her role as China editor after discovering she was paid less than male colleagues, she received bay pack and an apology. Radio 4 presenter Sarah Montague also received compensation after being paid less than male colleagues.

More than 500 female employees at the BBC have been awarded rises since 2017 after making complaints. The top earners at the org still remain primarily men, with only two women in the top 14 earners.