Barton Fitzpatrick, ‘Reg Taylor’ On Showtime’s ‘The Chi’, Signs With APA And Cultivate Entertainment Partners

Barton Fitzpatrick has signed with APA and new management Cultivate Entertainment Partners.

Fitzpatrick is best known for his role as “Reg Taylor” on Showtime’s series, The Chi. Fitzpatrick, who most recently guest starred on the Fox series Empire, is currently shooting director Jamal Hill’s (Brotherly Love, Available Wife) indie project Legacy opposite LisaRaye McCoy.

Other recent credits include recurring guest star roles on Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Chicago P.D.  He is managed by Cultivate Entertainment co-founder Sean Mik’ael Butler.

