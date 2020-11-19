Barry Jenkins Shares Another Striking Look At Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’

In the past couple of months, Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins has been leaving a trail of breadcrumbs on Twitter, offering us glimpses at his upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video. Today, which marks Jenkins’ birthday, he decided to give us a gift with another soul-stirring look at the series.

“Appreciate the birthday well-wishes, I’ve been more fortunate than anyone deserves,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “Feels like a moment to share a bit – in the words of Sojourner Truth, to ‘speak upon the ashes.’ MUCH LOVE.”

Set to a moving score, Jenkins’ video (which can be watched below) featured wildly striking portraits of characters in that stare deep into your soul, ending with a fierce woman pointing a gun at the camera amidst glares of sunlight. It gave me chills.

Jenkins previously shared an equally moving teaser titled “Preamble” and another introducing us to series star Thuso Mbedu as Cora.

The Underground Railroad is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for fiction of the same name. The limited series chronicles young Cora’s (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

Jenkins directs all 10 episodes of the series which also stars Chase W. Dillon as Homer and Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway. Executive producers include Jenkins, Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Sarah Esberg, Richard Heus and Jackie Hoyt. The Underground Railroad is a Plan B, Big Indie and PASTEL Production.