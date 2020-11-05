‘Blackout’: Mexican Star Barbara De Regil Among Cast To Join Action-Thriller — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican actress Barbara De Regil (Rosario Tijerass) is among cast to join action-thriller Blackout, starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight), Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan), Nick Nolte (Warrior) and Omar Chaparro.

Also joining are Jose Sefami (Amores Perros) and Hernan Del Riego (Historia De Un Crimen: Colosio). Shoot is underway in Mexico City.

Blackout will follow Cain (Duhamel), who wakes up in a Mexican hospital with no memory. After meeting Anna (Cornish), he discovers who he is but soon finds himself fighting for his life as several warring cartel factions attack him, each looking for something he has stolen. Cain looks towards co-worker and mentor, DEA Agent McCoy (Nolte), for answers.

The Patriot Pictures (Synchronic) feature is being directed by Sam Macaroni (Guest House), director of the VR fight sequences on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Script comes from Van B. Nguyen. XYZ will launch world sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

De Regil is best known for her starring role in the La Femme Nikita-inspired action-crime-thriller TV series Rosario Tijeras from Sony Pictures Television and TV Azteca. She has also starred in lead roles in films such as the comedy feature Loca Por El Trabajo, opposite Adriana Barraza (Babel), and, most recently, Netflix’s Spanish-language comedy feature, Mutiny Of The Worker Bees, opposite Gustavo Egelhaaf and Mexican star Alejandro Suárez.

She is repped by Joe S. Montifiore at Rafterman Media, Viewpoint, attorney David Krintzman at Morrin Yorn, and CMX.