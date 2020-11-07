Click to Skip Ad
Barack Obama Reacts To Joe Biden’s Election: “A Historic & Decisive Victory”

Joe Biden and Barack Obama at the 2018 funeral for President George H.W. Bush Mega Agency

Former President Barack Obama has weighed in on the election of his former VP Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris making history as the first woman and person of color to be vice president.
 

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to offer her congratulations and continued on in a series of more reflective posts urging healing and unity.

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning,” write Obama. “It’s a first step.”

Barack Obama was a powerful force for Biden on the campaign trail this year. Not only did the former president speak glowingly and with obvious affection of his longtime friend, he played the role of attack dog, as well. In a series of lacerating speeches, Obama used his considerable speaking skills to rip Donald Trump’s policies and highlight his personal failings.

Hillary Clinton, who was Obama’s Secretary of State, also tweeted Saturday in celebration of “a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

Here’s an expanded view of President Obama’s text:

