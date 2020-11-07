Barack Obama Reacts To Joe Biden’s Election: “A Historic & Decisive Victory”

Former President Barack Obama has weighed in on the election of his former VP Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris making history as the first woman and person of color to be vice president.



Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also took to Twitter to offer her congratulations and continued on in a series of more reflective posts urging healing and unity.

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning,” write Obama. “It’s a first step.”

We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Barack Obama was a powerful force for Biden on the campaign trail this year. Not only did the former president speak glowingly and with obvious affection of his longtime friend, he played the role of attack dog, as well. In a series of lacerating speeches, Obama used his considerable speaking skills to rip Donald Trump’s policies and highlight his personal failings.

Hillary Clinton, who was Obama’s Secretary of State, also tweeted Saturday in celebration of “a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Here’s an expanded view of President Obama’s text: