President Obama Joins ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ On Thursday

President Barack Obama was the first sitting President to ever appear on late-night television when he sat down with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show.

He proclivity for appearing on the medium shows no sign of abating as he is set to join Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC talkshow on Thursday.

The 44th President will appear as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his book, A Promised Land. It forms part of a media strategy that seems one part designed to promote the memoir, which is the first of two volumes about his Presidency, and another to lap up the fact that his former Vice President Joe Biden just beat President Donald Trump in the election.

It comes after President Obama sat down with 60 Minutes.

It is not Obama’s first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! either, having been a sport with Celebrities Read Mean Tweets back in 2015 (see below).

He also slow-jammed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sat down regularly with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, appeared on The Colbert Report and was interviewed on The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Zac Brown Band, which appeared on Obama’s 2012 Campaign Spotify playlist, will provide the music on Thursday.