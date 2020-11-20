Barack Obama, In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance, Quips About How Donald Trump Could Be Removed From White House If He Doesn’t Leave

Barack Obama, promoting his new memoir Promised Land on Jimmy Kimmel Live, addressed the current situation with his successor, Donald Trump, who has so far refused to recognize Joe Biden as the president elect.

The 44th president primarily treated Trump’s intransigence lightly, quipping to Kimmel that “there seems to be some lag —- the communications system [at the White House] used to be better.”

Kimmel asked Obama if there were “places where people could hide” in the White House, like some cubby hole, suggesting that Trump would try to do that come January 20.

“I think we can always send the Navy Seals in there to take him out,” Obama joked.

It is not entirely far fetched. Trump ceases to be president at noon on January 20, and technically would be trespassing if he remains in the Oval Office.

Kimmel also asked Obama about Trump’s retweet of a QAnon conspiracy theory that Osama bin Laden is still alive.

“It would be preposterous except for the fact that it was the president of the United States retweeting it,” Obama said.

Obama’s memoir ends with the raid to take out Bin Laden, one of the high points of his presidency.

At the time the raid was being planned, Trump, then the star of Celebrity Apprentice, was trafficking on the conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States. Obama eventually released his longform birth certificate to debunk the racist conspiracy theory, but Trump only seemed to gain in public attention for promoting the lie. NBC continued with the show.

Obama said that the experience showed the “weirdness of modern politics.”

The full appearance is below.