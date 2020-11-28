Barack Obama Gives Drake The Greenlight To Portray Him In Future Biopic

Barack Obama didn’t exactly say it was “God’s Plan” to have Drake portray him in a biopic. But he gave it his stamp of approval.

The former president, speaking in an interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman, said he wouldn’t mind if Drake got the part in any future feature. “I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…”

Asked by Morman if Drake has his “stamp of approval,” Obama said, “Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Drake wouldn’t be the first to portray Obama. He’s already been represented by Kingsley Ben-Adir on The Comey Rule via Showtime. Parker Sawyers also portrayed the former U.S. President in Richard Tanne’s Southside with You.