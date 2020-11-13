Barack Obama Tells ‘60 Minutes’ Republicans Are On A “Dangerous Path” By “Humoring” Donald Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

CBS News released the first excerpt of its interview with former President Barack Obama, his first TV sit-down before the publication of his memoir Promised Land next week.

Asked by Scott Pelley about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and his claims of election fraud, Obama said, “I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.”

Obama sat down with Pelley on Wednesday for an interview that will air on 60 Minutes on Sunday. The former president also spoke to Gayle King for an interview that will be shown on CBS Sunday Morning.

Obama suggested that Trump’s claims were not altogether surprising.

“They appear to be motivated– in part because– the president doesn’t like to lose and — never admits loss,” Obama said.

The excerpt of the interview was shown on Thursday on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

Obama also has other interviews lined up, including one with Oprah Winfrey that will debut on November 17. That interview — The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama — will be available for free on Apple TV+.