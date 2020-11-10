Bankside Boards Niels Arden Oplev’s Scandi Drama ‘Rose’ Starring ‘The Killing’ Actress Sofie Grabol — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Bankside will launch sales at this week’s virtual AFM on Danish drama Rose from BAFTA-winning director Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo). The film is currently shooting in Paris and eastern Denmark.

Starring BAFTA winner Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing), the Danish-language film is set over the course of one week and follows two sisters, Inger and Ellen, and how their relationship is challenged on an anticipated coach trip to Paris.

When Inger announces her struggles with mental health to the group, the sisters are faced with pity from some but discrimination from others. On arrival in Paris, it soon becomes clear that Inger has a hidden agenda concerning a figure from her past, ultimately involving the entire group in her hunt for answers.

Oplev’s films include Daniel (2019), Speed Walking (2014), The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009) and Worlds Apart (2008). His TV work includes Flatliners in 2017 and Dead Man Down in 2013.

Rose is said to be his most personal film since We Shall Overcome in 2006, which is based on his own upbringing in Northern Jutland. Above is a first look still the movie.

Also starring are Lene Maria Christensen, Anders W. Berthelsen, Soren Malling, Peter Gantzler, Christiane G. Koch, Karen-Lise Mynster, Luca Ben Coker and Yale Arden. Producing is Thomas Heinesen for Nordisk Film Production.

Production companies are Nordisk Film Production in coproduction with Nordisk Film, with support from The Danish Film Institute, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, Eurimages and Creative Europe Media Slate with participation from Bankside Films, TV2 Denmark and TV2 Norway.

Bankside’s Stephen Kelliher said of the project: “Niels Arden Oplev has written a deeply personal screenplay which celebrates the beauty of humanity and the importance of accepting difference in a story which will inspire and uplift audiences in equal measure.”