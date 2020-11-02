Banijay Executive Team

Banijay has set its leadership plans for Creative Networks, with James Townley and Lucas Green remaining in the business to lead the central content team. Both will report to Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti. In the revised posts, Green will become Global Head of Content Operations. He will be at the helm of all super-brands and existing IP in the combined format catalogue, including MasterChef, Big Brother, Survivor, Temptation Island and Deal Or No Deal. Taking on all existing unscripted formats, his remit will cover Banijay’s 22-territory footprint, to promote recommissions, reboots and returnability. Townley becomes Global Head of Content Development, in charge of influencing and driving the development and creation of original unscripted IP across the group. In addition, he will manage internal creative incentivisation and pilot schemes, and targeted development for new platforms. In its new capacity, his team also includes Carlotta Rossi Spencer, Head of Format Acquisitions, who will continue to lead third-party acquisitions for the catalogue and production across the footprint.

Trickster Deals

Abacus Media Rights has struck North American deals for the Canadian supernatural coming-of-age drama Trickster from Cardinal producers Sienna Films. The CBC series has been sold to The CW Network and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Shudder. Trickster (6 x 60’), based on the trilogy Son Of A Trickster written by Eden Robinson, had its world premiere at TIFF in September. The U.S. premiere of Trickster is planned for 12 January 2021 (9pm) on the CW Network followed by the SVOD release on AMC’s Sundance Now and Shudder, which will air the Director’s Cut of the series after completion of The CW’s broadcast run. From Canadian producers Sienna Films and Streel Films, and already greenlit for a second season by CBC, the series has also been sold to Sky, UK (SyFy); NITV and SBS On Demand in Australia and Globoplay, Brazil. Mooninvalley Third Season

Moominvalley , Snork Gutsy Animations

Animated series Moominvalley (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a third season by anchor broadcasters Yle in Finland and Sky in the UK. Produced by Gutsy Animations, the series is based on the Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish author and artist Tove Jansson. The new season sees a mix of new and returning high-profile voice cast, including Rosamund Pike, Bel Powley, Warwick Davis, Matt Berry, Akiya Henry, Jennifer Saunders, Will Self, and Julian Barratt, as well as a new character – Snorkmaiden’s brother Snork. Based on Tove’s original character, Snork will be played by Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina). Also joining the cast is Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders) in the role of Moomintroll.

Multicom Acquires Biopic Of Women’s Rights Activist

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Multicom Entertainment Group has acquired Into Light, a timely short film about turn of the century suffragette Inez Milholland. The film celebrates Milholland’s rise to prominence in support of women’s right to vote, something she didn’t see come to pass during her lifetime. Produced by Kali Pictures and SoulFire Creations, Amy Walker wrote the script and plays Milholland, starring alongside Jessica Martin and Travis Dixon. Jessica Graham directed the film. Milholland’s life story was previously portrayed by Julia Ormond in Katja Von Garnier’s 2004 Golden Globe-winner Iron Jawed Angels.