Banijay Names Cris Abrego Americas Boss; Gil Goldschein Exits Bunim-Murray Productions

Cris Abrego has been appointed as Banijay boss across the U.S. and Latin America.

The 51 Minds Entertainment co-founder has scored the top job on this side of the pond after Banijay closed its acquisition of Endemol Shine. He becomes Chairman of the Americas, Banijay and President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, reporting to CEO Marco Bassetti.

Abrego, who was previously CEO, Endemol Shine North America and Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas, will oversee companies including Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds, Stephen David Entertainment and YellowBird US as well as Endemol Shine Latino.

Banijay Studios North America will continue to be run independently by President and CEO, David Goldberg.

His appointment comes on the same day that Gil Goldschein revealed he is stepping down as CEO of Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray Productions.

Goldschein, who has been with the company for two decades, will continue at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer until February 15, 2021 working on the transition.