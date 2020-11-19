Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rudy Giuliani’s “Hair Dye” Press Conference: Fox News Carries Live, CNN And MSNBC Skip It

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Banijay Names Cris Abrego Americas Boss; Gil Goldschein Exits Bunim-Murray Productions

Banijay
(L-R): Cris Abrego, Gil Goldschein

Cris Abrego has been appointed as Banijay boss across the U.S. and Latin America.

The 51 Minds Entertainment co-founder has scored the top job on this side of the pond after Banijay closed its acquisition of Endemol Shine. He becomes Chairman of the Americas, Banijay and President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, reporting to CEO Marco Bassetti.

Abrego, who was previously CEO, Endemol Shine North America and Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas, will oversee companies including Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds, Stephen David Entertainment and YellowBird US as well as Endemol Shine Latino.

Banijay Studios North America will continue to be run independently by President and CEO, David Goldberg.

His appointment comes on the same day that Gil Goldschein revealed he is stepping down as CEO of Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray Productions.

Goldschein, who has been with the company for two decades, will continue at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer until February 15, 2021 working on the transition.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad