BAFTA Chair To Speak At British Urban Film Fest; SBS Begins “Most Ambitious Drama”; All3Media/Red Arrow Deals; ShortsTV Amazon Deal — Global Briefs

BAFTA Execs To Speak At British Urban Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) has set BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar and BAFTA Film Committee Chair Marc Samuelson for a 90-minute ‘in conversation’ session at this year’s festival, which is taking place later than usual and online as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. The pre-recorded Q&A, titled The Changing Faces of BAFTA, will be moderated by Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe and streamed via the festival’s website next month. Viewers will be able to submit questions in advance of the Zoom session via the BUFF Facebook page. Actor and producer Femi Oyeniran will once again helm the annual BUFF awards ceremony. Winners last year included Noel Clarke, Terry Pheto and Aki Omoshaybi. The festival’s full program is due to be announced in coming weeks.

SBS Begins “Most Ambitious Drama Yet”

Oz broadcaster SBS has begun its “most ambitious drama yet”, the four-part original drama series New Gold Mountain. Mulan and Dead Lucky’s Yoson An stars alongside Vikings’ Alyssa Sutherland, Christopher James Baker from True Detective, Dan Spielman (The Code), and local breakout talent Mabel Li (The Tailings). Produced by Goalpost Television for SBS and directed by Corrie Chen (Wentworth), the drama tells the untold story of the Australian gold rush from the perspective of Chinese miners who risked everything for a chance at unlikely fortune in a new land. It is created and written by Peter Cox (The Insider’s Guide To Happiness) and produced by Kylie du Fresne (The Invisible Man) and Elisa Argenzio (Lambs Of God). Writers include Yolanda Ramke (The Haunting Of Bly Manor), Benjamin Law (The Family Law), Greg Waters (Riot), and Pip Karmel (Total Control). The series is executive produced by Amanda Duthie (SBS). Major production investment comes from Screen Australia, in association with SBS. It was financed with support from Film Victoria and Screen NSW. All3media International, which has a first look with Goalpost, is handling overseas sales.

All3Media/Red Arrow Do Deals Down Under

The Dog House Channel4

All3Media International and Red Arrow Studios International have both announced programming deals with Australian broadcasters. All3Media International has licensed its hound-human matchmaking show The Dog House to Network 10. The format, in which vulnerable dogs find new homes, was originally made by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 in the UK. Separately, All3Media International has also acquired Great Southern Television’s Kiwi canine challenge show Dog Almighty, which first aired on TVNZ. Over at Red Arrow Studios International, the ProSiebenSat.1-owned production group has sold scripted series including Departure, Vienna Blood, Stella Blómkvist, and Dignity to SBS Television.

ShortsTV Added To Amazon Prime Video

ShortTV, the 24/7 linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, has launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.