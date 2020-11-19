Bad Robot Hires Physical Production Vets Chrysta Burton & Diane Coote

Bad Robot has expanded its film and television production team and has appointed Chrysta Burton as EVP of Physical Production and Diane Coote as its VP, of Physical Production. They join current Bad Robot executive Josh Tate who serves as VP of Physical Production.

The trio will now handle all film and television productions for the label, with Burton overseeing projects from development through post-production. All three report to Cory Bennett Lewis, Head of Bad Robot Physical Production.

Bennett Lewis said, “I am excited to have had the opportunity to build a team of minds that are innovative in our approach to production. This is a group that has an abundance of experiences across all aspects of filmmaking that will grant further support around our creative teams and the stories they push to tell every day.”

Burton joins Bad Robot following her role as a visual effects executive at Netflix where she managed over 100 projects including The OA, Stranger Things S3, When They See Us, Raising Dion, and Letter for the King. She worked in visual effects and animation production for 16 years at studios and vendors including Industrial Light and Magic, Paramount Pictures, Disney, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Television, Nickelodeon and others. She has worked on iconic film franchises such as Mission Impossible, Star Trek and Iron Man as well as Oscar-nominated Transformers, and Oscar-winning Rango and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. As a visual effects producer, her credits include The Hunger Games franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek Beyond, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Overlord. Burton is a leader in the Visual Effects Inclusion Outreach & Networking organization and is a member of the Producers Guild of America, Visual Effects Society, and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The move to Bad Robot reunites Coote with the company. She has specialized in post-production and visual effects for the last decade, most recently working with Bad Robot on Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker. Previous credits and projects include The Dark Tower, Star Trek Beyond, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Force Awakens, and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Since joining Bad Robot in 2009, Tate has worked in varying capacities on many projects including Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Trek Beyond, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Rise of Skywalker. Prior to joining Bad Robot, he spent the early part of his career in technology at Hewlett Packard.