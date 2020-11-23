Bad Bunny Tests Positive For Covid-19; Reggaeton Star Missed Sunday’s AMAs Without Explanation

Today we learned why Bad Bunny missed Sunday night’s planned performance at the American Music Awards. The reggaeton star’s rep said today that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, had been scheduled to perform “Dákiti” — the international hit single he recorded with Jhay Cortez — during the trophy show but canceled without offering an explanation. Bad Bunny’s publicist Sujeylee Solá told the Associated Press that he isn’t showing any symptoms of Covid yet.

Bad Bunny might have been absent from the show, but that didn’t stop him from collecting a pair of wins, for Favorite Male Artist – Latino and Favorite Latin Album – Latino — which he accepted virtually from his Los Angeles home.

The rapper debuted at No. 2 the Billboard 200 album chart with his February release YHLQMDLG, a Spanish acronym that translates to “I Do What I Want.” It is the highest-ranking album of all Spanish-language music in that charts long history. Bad Bunny followed that up with the surprise release of a compilation disc, Las que no iban a salir, in May. “Dákiti” hit No. 8 on the Bollboard Hot 100 this year, and he topped the singles chart in 2018 as a featured artist along with J Blavin on Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Last week, he joined the cast of the Kevin Hart-produced STXfilms drama American Sole.