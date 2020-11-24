Ayden Mayeri Joins Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime Comedy Pilot ‘I Love This For You’

EXCLUSIVE: Ayden Mayeri, who has appeared in Amazon’s Homecoming and Fox’s New Girl, is to star in I Love This For You, Showtime’s Vanessa Bayer comedy pilot.

Mayeri joins Cybill Shepherd, who Deadline revealed was to star alongside Bayer and Molly Shannon, in the pilot.

If picked up to series, Mayeri, who has also starred in Veep, Grace and Frankie, and Blumhouse anthology series Into the Dark, would become a series regular.

Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host.

Mayeri is playing Beth Ann McGann: a chipper, strategic host at a successful home shopping network. Paul James (Soundtrack) also features.

Emmy winner Jessi Klein (Black Monday) will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), who will direct, as well as Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal. Showtime produces.

Mayeri is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.