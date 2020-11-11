XYZ and AMP Launch Thriller ‘Old Man’ With ‘Avatar’ Star Stephen Lang — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Sales firms XYZ and AMP are launching new thriller Old Man, which will star Avatar actor Stephen Lang.

The chamber thriller is set to go before cameras this January in upstate New York.

Lucky McKee (The Woman) will direct from a script by Joel Veach, whose play of the same title is being workshopped at the Actor’s Studio in New York. Marc Senter (Starry Eyes) will co-star.

Set deep in the woods, the plot follows a lost hiker (Senter) who stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive Old Man (Lang). What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret.

The film is being produced by Aaron B. Koontz for his Paper Street Pictures banner, whose western-horror The Pale Door and horror comedy Scare Package were released earlier this year.

Ashleigh Snead and Cameron Burns will also be producing for Paper Street. David Guglielmo cast the film and is serving as an associate producer.

XYZ Films will sell North American rights, and AMP International will handle foreign sales.

“Joel’s script is a horrific and poignant plunge into madness and Lang and Senter are going to devour it. It’s been beautiful to watch such a strong team form around us,” said Lucky.

Lang was recently seen in action-horror pic VFW, and is reprising his role in the next four Avatar instalments, as well as the sequel to Don’t Breathe.

McKee’s The Woman premiered at Sundance in 2011 and has since spawned a sequel. His horror-comedy All Cheerleaders Die premiered at Toronto Film Festival in 2013. Additionally, he helmed Red starring Brian Cox, Blood Money with John Cusack, and an episode of Showtime’s Masters Of Horror.

Lang is repped by Innovative Artists.