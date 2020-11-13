Ava Capri & Anthony Kevyan Join ‘Love, Victor’ As Recurring For Season 2 Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ava Capri (Blast Beat) and Anthony Kevyan (Alexa & Katie) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming second season of Hulu’s comedy series Love, Victor.

Set in the world of the 2018 Love, Simon film, Love, Victor follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Capri will play a cool free-spirit who is close friends with Benji (George Sear). Keyvan will portray a funny and effusive LGBTQ student at Creekwood at the start of his coming out journey.

Ana Ortiz, Anthony Turpel, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear and Mason Gooding co-star in the series, inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Love, Simon’s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers on Love, Victor alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Capri can most recently be seen in the independent film Blast Beat which premiered in January at Sundance and also recently wrapped the indie feature When Time Got Louder, starring opposite Willow Shields. Prior to that she starred in the ABC pilot Staties. She’s repped by Gersh and More/Medavoy Management.

Kevyan has recurred on The Rookie, Generation, Alexa & Katie, Major Crimes and Fresh Off the Boat. He’s repped by Coast to Coast, Protege Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.