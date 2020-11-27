Asia Pacific Screen Academy Honors Thai Producer Soros Sukhum & Indian Filmmaker Akshay Indikar

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy honoured regional filmmakers at a special presentation on Australia’s Gold Coast last night (November 26).

Thailand-based producer Soros Sukhum took home the 2020 FIAPF Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film in the Asia Pacific region. Sukhum is well regarded for work in the Thai indie space, launching the careers of Aditya Assarat, Sivaroj Kongsakul, Anocha Suwichakornpong, and Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit. His latest credit is Memoria, the English language debut for director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, starring Tilda Swinton.

Hosted by Iranian born Australian presenter Leila McKinnon, the ceremony also awarded its Young Cinema Award to Indian filmmaker Akshay Indikar for Chronicle Of Space (Sthalpuran), with a Special Mention going to Australian Stephen Maxwell Johnson for High Ground.

The APSA Presentation Ceremony marked the end of the 2020 APSA Forum, a week-long series of panels and roundtable events delivered both in person and digitally, with participants from 18 countries.

The MPA APSA Academy Film Fund has also revealed the four recipients of its US $25,000 script development grant: Bianca Balbuena (Philippines) for Việt and Nam (Vietnam), a collaboration with Vietnamese writer-director, Minh Quy Truong; Guillaume de Seille (France) for A Kid on the Block (Japan), the magical realism feature debut of documentary filmmaker Kyoko Miyake; Annemarie Jacir from Palestine, whose 2017 film Wajib won 36 international awards, has received the grant for her project All Before You; and 2019 APSA Young Cinema Award winner Ridham Janve (India) has received the grant for his project The Sacrifice (Ashwamedh).