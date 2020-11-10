Arrow Buys Mystery-Thriller ‘The Bloodhound’ For English-Speaking Territories – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Arrow, the UK-based genre label, has taken all rights in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia & New Zealand to thriller-mystery The Bloodhound.

Arrow will release the film on its new streaming service in North America and on its Prime Video Channel in the UK on December 1. Blu-ray and digital on-demand will be set for Q1 2021.

From writer-director Patrick Picard, the film is a take on Edgar Allan Poe’s gothic classic The Fall of the House of Usher, and stars Liam Aiken (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Joe Adler (The Maze Runner) and Annalise Basso (Ouija: Origin of Evil).

Story follows Francis, who arrives to stay with his friend J.P. who he hasn’t seen in 10 years. J.P. lives with his twin sister Vivian in an isolated estate, and attempts by Francis to reconnect with his estranged friend are complicated by the realization that there is something amiss in the house. Francis begins suffering from mind-bending nightmares while Vivian is nowhere to be found, and J.P.’s actions become increasingly strange.

Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim produced for their Love & Death Productions with Jason and Alex Don. The deal was negotiated by Arrow’s director of content Francesco Simeoni and Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures again, The Bloodhound impressed us greatly across the board, from the assured direction and script to the performances and look of the film. We look forward to working with the filmmakers to present the film to our audiences and partners,” Simeoni said.