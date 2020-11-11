Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Adventure Series Headed To Netflix; Skydance TV Show Also Stars Monica Barbaro

Click to Skip Ad
AP Images

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Skydance TV’s hourlong series starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger has landed at Netflix, I have learned. The deal is still coming together and when all is said and done, I hear the project, also starring Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), will head into development with a script-to-series commitment.

Barbaro photo: Martina Tolot

Created by Nick Santora, the series, marking Schwarzenegger’s first major foray into scripted television, is said to be a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the center of the story.

Santora is executive producing the untitled series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. He also serves as executive producer/showrunner of the studio’s upcoming Jack Reacher series for Amazon.

Nick Santora
Courtesy of Skydance TV

Schwarzenegger executive produces the new series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost; Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

The project was developed internally at Skydance TV and the independent studio cast the two leads before taking it out to the streaming marketplace.

The series extends Skydance TV’s relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedy Grace and Frankie and also produced Altered Carbon.

