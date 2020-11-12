‘Arlo The Alligator Boy’: Netflix Announces New Animated Movie Musical & Follow-Up Series From Ryan Crego

Half-human, half-alligator Arlo the Alligator Boy is set to make his streaming premiere at the center of not one but two projects in the works at Netflix.

The streamer announced Thursday a new 2D animated movie musical, Arlo the Alligator Boy, and a series, I ❤️️Arlo, from Puss in Boots and Shrek Forever After artist Ryan Crego. In the animated feature, Arlo learns he’s from New York City and decides to head to the Big Apple in search of his long lost father.

His adventures in the city, where he meets and befriends a group of misfits, will inform and inspire the follow-up I ❤️️Arlo series. In the 20-part series, set to premiere in 2021, Arlo and his friends will help bring an abandoned seaside neighborhood back to life.

“The story of Arlo and his friends has been with me for nearly a decade, and I am beyond thrilled to finally have a chance to share his musical journey with the world,” Crego said in a statement. “Arlo is a character who is so full of hope and overflowing with positivity, even when the odds are stacked against him. That optimism and joy is reflected in every song of the movie and the series, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to sing along with him.”

Set to lend their voices in both the Netflix movie and series are Michael J. Woodard, Grammy-nominated musician Mary Lambert, Michael “Flea” Balzary, Annie Potts and Tony Hale. Additional cast members include Brett Gelman, Jonathan Van Ness, Haley Tju, Jennifer Coolidge and Vincent Rodriguez III.

Crego will serve as executive producer and director for Arlo the Alligator and will executive produce and showrun I ❤️️Arlo. Blake Lemons serves as the supervising producer on the movie and co-executive producer on the series. The Netflix titles will also feature original music created by Alex Geringas and original songs by Crego & Geringas.