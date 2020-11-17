Ariana Greenblatt To Co-Star With Adam Driver in Sony Sci-Fi Thriller ’65’

EXCLUSIVE: One and Only Ivan star Ariana Greenblatt is set to co-star with Adam Driver in Sony’s 65. A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods will write and direct.

The duo will produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner along with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi, who will produce for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling. The film marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, as the two recently wrote and directed an episode of Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

Plot details for the original story are being kept under wraps.

Greenblatt recently starred in Disney+’s adaptation of the New York Times best-selling and Newbury Award winning novel, The One and Only Ivan and co-starred opposite Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick and Michael Rooker in Paramount’s sci-fi adventure film Love and Monsters. She appeared as ‘Young Gamora’ in Avengers: Infinity War as well as STX’s Bad Moms Christmas. Next year, she will star with Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s Awake, Boss Baby: The Family Business, and in Warner Brothers’ In the Heights.

Greenblatt is repped by Paradigm, Mosaic, Imprint PR and Schreck Rose Dapello.