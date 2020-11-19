Apple Sets January Premiere Date For Its Israeli Neo-Noir Series ‘Losing Alice’ – Update

UPDATED with premiere date: Apple TV+ on Thursday said the eight-episode Losing Alice will premiere Friday, January 22 with the first three episodes, with the additional episodes to bow weekly on Fridays.

In June, Apple acquired global rights to neo-noir thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin after it aired on HOT in Israel; it premiered at the We Are One: A Global Film Festival and was part of this year’s Cannes Series lineup. It will now stream globally for the first time as part of a co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media in association with HOT.

Using flashbacks and flashforwards, Losing Alice tells the story of aging film director, Alice (Ayelet Zurer), and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), whose dark and troubled script appears more truth than fiction.



PREVIOUSLY, June 26: Apple TV+ has picked up its second Israeli drama series this month after taking the global rights to neo-noir thriller Losing Alice.

Apple has partnered with Dori Media on the eight-part show, which is currently airing on HOT in Israel. It premiered at the We Are One: A Global Film Festival and was part of the Cannes Series lineup.

Using flashbacks and flashforwards, Losing Alice tells the story of female film director, Alice (Ayelet Zurer), who feels her powers are waning after having a family.

She meets mysterious young screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) on a train and becomes obsessed with her, opening up issues of jealousy, guilt and a fear of aging. The series is created, written, and directed by Sigal Avin.

Apple’s acquisition of Losing Alice follows its deal to co-produce Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran. Distributed by Cineflix Rights, the eight-part series features young Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital.