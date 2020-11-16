APA Signs ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Producer Color Farm Media

Color Farm Media has signed with APA for representation. Established in 2017 by Erika Alexander, who is best known for 90s hit sitcom Living Single, and media/tech entrepreneur Ben Arnon, the multi-platform content company is behind the recently released crucially acclaimed documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which chronicles the brave life of the late iconic activist and Congressman.

Color Farm’s upcoming project slate includes Rise and Shine: The Boys Choir of Harlem, the true story of Walter Turnbull, a young Black opera singer from Mississippi who overcame extreme prejudice, and his own inner demons, to create a world-class boys choir in Harlem. Rachel Goldberg is attached to direct.

Also in the pipeline is Xerø, a scripted, live-action television series based on a DC Comics series created by Christopher Priest, who was the first Black writer and editor at Marvel where he reinvented the Black Panther character, as well as Fat, which follows five ambitious “fat” black girls in gentrified New Orleans, living their best lives, one pound at a time, bonded by food, humor, and music.

Alexander has most recently appeared in Queen Sugar, Black Lightning, and Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Starz’s Run The World. She also co-wrote the Dark Horse comic mini-series Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Giles with Joss Whedon, and she is co-writer of the Dark Horse graphic novel series, Concrete Park.

Before launching Color Farm, Arnon played an integral role in scaling the Facebook-incubated startup, Wildfire before its acquisition by Google, has led business development at Yahoo! Music, and has worked in numerous business and creative roles at Universal Pictures, Universal Music Group, Jersey Films, and Scott Rudin Productions.